Man dead after car crashes into utility pole in Manchester

A man has died after a car accident in Manchester Monday morning.

The police department said they responded to a crash on West Center Street around 10:30 a.m.

Responding officers said a car traveling eastbound of West Center Street veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Sinopoli at 860-533-8620.