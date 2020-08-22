Man Dead After Car vs. Home Crash in Somers, 3 Residents Displaced

A man is dead after he drove a car into a home in Somers early Saturday morning, according to state police.

The incident happened at approximately 2:44 a.m. at 359 Four Bridges Rd.

A car driven by 21-year-old Kyle David Mccahey was traveling south on Four Bridges Road at a high speed when it struck two mailboxes with its passenger side, police said.

Police said the car then struck the home with its driver's side coming to a final stop after shifting the entire foundation of the house approximately three feet. The damage caused to the house made it uninhabitable, according to a building inspector that responded to the scene.

Mccahey was found by troopers unresponsive and without a pulse, they said.

He was then extricated from the car and troopers began CPR until the ambulance arrived. Mccahey was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Three occupants of the home were inside the house at the time of the accident, according to police. They were later evacuated.