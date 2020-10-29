Hamden

Man Dead After Hamden Car Crash

decoraciones t624
Maria Sanchez

A man has died after a serious car crash in Hamden on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the 700 block of Shepard Avenue, according to police.

Police said Russell Riccio, 87, was driving northbound on Shepard Avenue when he hit another car that was traveling southbound.

Local

suicide prevention 22 mins ago

Governor Announces Multi-Million Dollar Award to Combat Suicide Prevention

Long Island Sound 1 hour ago

CT Fishing Captain Recounts Seeing Several Whales on Long Island Sound

The car Riccio hit was operated by a 75-year-old Hamden resident, police said.

Riccio's car then exited the highway and struck a tree, officials said. He sustained serious injuries and later died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said the 75-year-old was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked contact police at 203-230-4036.

This article tagged under:

Hamdencar crashHamden Policefatal car crash
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us