Man Dead After Hamden Car Crash

A man has died after a serious car crash in Hamden on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the 700 block of Shepard Avenue, according to police.

Police said Russell Riccio, 87, was driving northbound on Shepard Avenue when he hit another car that was traveling southbound.

The car Riccio hit was operated by a 75-year-old Hamden resident, police said.

Riccio's car then exited the highway and struck a tree, officials said. He sustained serious injuries and later died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said the 75-year-old was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked contact police at 203-230-4036.