Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport

A 24-year-old has died after getting hit by a car that later fled the scene in Bridgeport Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to the area of Watertown and Crescent avenues at 6 a.m. Police said Jeffrey Omar Enamorado, of Bridgeport, was struck while riding a motorized bike.

Enamorado was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Police said they are actively searching for the suspect vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 203-576-7640. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 203-576-8477.