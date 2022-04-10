Boston

Man Dead After Being Dragged by MBTA Red Line Train in Boston

No foul play is suspected, an MBTA Transit police spokesperson said Saturday

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man suffered fatal injuries when his arm became stuck in an MBTA Red Line train door and he was dragged into a tunnel at the Broadway Station in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

MBTA Transit Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as the train was leaving the station. Specific details were not immediately available, and the victim's name has not been released.

No foul play is suspected.

"The subway is a safe and reliable mode of transit, with hundreds of thousands of passengers using it every day without incident," MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an email to NBC10 Boston.

Pesaturo said a comprehensive investigation is underway and the National Transportation Safety Board has been informed. More details were not immediately available.

