Man dead after medical emergency at Coventry lake

A 75-year-old man has died after suffering a medical emergency at the Lakeview Terrace Beach in Coventry Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police officers and marine patrol responded to the beach off Lakeshore Drive at 3:22 p.m. because a man who was in the water suffered a medical emergency and found the man in around 10 feet of water, police said.

An ambulance brought the man to a hospital.

Police said he was in critical condition and later died.

His name has not been released.