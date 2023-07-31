Coventry

Man dead after medical emergency at Coventry lake

Ambulance written on the side of one.
NBC Connecticut

A 75-year-old man has died after suffering a medical emergency at the Lakeview Terrace Beach in Coventry Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police officers and marine patrol responded to the beach off Lakeshore Drive at 3:22 p.m. because a man who was in the water suffered a medical emergency and found the man in around 10 feet of water, police said.

An ambulance brought the man to a hospital.

Police said he was in critical condition and later died.

His name has not been released.

