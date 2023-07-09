Man dead after motorcycle crash in Vernon

A 21-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Vernon Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Tunnel Road and South Frontage Road just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they found a heavily damaged motorcycle in the road and found the motorcycle's rider off the road suffering from significant injuries.

The rider, identified as Cameron Blake, of Manchester, was rushed to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Vernon police at (860) 872-9126.