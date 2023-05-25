Man Dead After Shooting in Waterbury

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Waterbury Thursday night.

The police department said they were called to Circular Avenue on a report of shots fired at about 7:20 p.m.

Officers found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941. You can also contact Crimes Stoppers at 203-755-1234.