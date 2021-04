Police are investigating after a man died because of a gunshot wound to the body in Meriden.

Officials said 38-year-old Dante Smith was dropped off at Midstate Medical Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fonda at 203-630-4178. Anyone who would like to report tips can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 203-630-6253.