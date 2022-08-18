Man Dead After Shooting Outside Waterbury Restaurant: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot outside a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant at 928 North Main St. at 12:47 a.m. after someone reported gunshots and they found a victim on the ground outside the parking lot, police said.
The 32-year-old Waterbury man was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police said the preliminary Investigation indicated that he was in an altercation outside of Bertie’s West Indian and he was shot once.
No information was available about a suspect.
The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are investigating and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
This is the third fatal shooting in Waterbury since Saturday morning.
Local
A 28-year-old Waterbury man died after a shooting during a fight outside Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street early Saturday morning. The restaurant owner was arrested and charged with murder, according to police.
Late Saturday night, the 51-year-old owner of a social club, the Salsa Tropical Social Club, on Watertown Avenue in Waterbury was shot and killed. A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.