Man Dead After Waterbury Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Waterbury Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Cooke Street and Chase Avenue at approximately 7:16 p.m.

Police said they responded to a report of gunshots and that someone was hurt. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was then transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The person who allegedly fired shots fled the scene in a dark SUV.

The man's identity is pending confirmation by the Officer of Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Connection and next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.