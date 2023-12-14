Man dead after Wednesday night crash in Waterbury

Waterbury police said a man has died after crashing his car on Perkins Avenue on Wednesday night.

The police department said they were called to the accident at about 8:50 p.m. A car reportedly veered off the road and into wooded area before stopping.

The driver, 54-year-old Fatmir Cazimovski, of Waterbury, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-346-3975.