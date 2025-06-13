Man dead, another hospitalized after bank robbery and standoff at Groton motel

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a robbery at a Groton bank and a standoff at a motel in Groton hours later on Thursday, according to police.

The investigation started at 10:32 a.m. Thursday when Groton Police were contacted about a robbery at the Chelsea Groton Bank at 1319 Gold Star Highway.

They learned that two men who were wearing medical masks inferred a weapon and passed a note to a teller, demanding cash, then left in a vehicle after getting money, according to police.

Around 5 p.m., police found a vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery parked behind the Super 8 Motel on Route 12 in Groton and the suspects refused to leave their room, police said.

Law enforcement who were investigating an unrelated matter responded as well.

The suspects told authorities that they had guns and explosives and wouldn’t surrender, police said.

The Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit was then called in.

During the standoff, officers and detectives helped evacuate guests of the motel and customers and employees of nearby businesses. Transportation was also brought in to move people to a safe location.

Around 11:05 p.m., police heard two gunshots from inside the suspects’ motel room.

By using a drone, state police saw that both suspects were incapacitated.

Because of the threat of explosives, the State Police Tactical Unit and Bomb Technicians went into the room and medical aid was rendered, then both suspects were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Police identified one suspect as 27-year-old Zachary Fallon, of Charlestown, Rhode Island. They said he died from his injuries at 3:59 a.m. on Friday, four days before he would have turned 28.

The other suspect, 56-year-old Shaun Fallon, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, remains hospitalized, police said.

No explosive device was found during the search of the motel room.

Police are continuing to investigate and they ask anyone with information to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.