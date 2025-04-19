Orange

Man dead after being crushed by tree in Orange: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man is dead after the tree he was cutting down fell on top of him in Orange, police said.

Authorities said they responded to a home on Dogwood Road around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

Responding officers said a 69-year-old homeowner had been cutting down a large tree when it unexpectedly fell on him.

The police department said relatives called 911, but he died at the scene.

The man's identity is unknown at this time. Police said no criminal charges are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

