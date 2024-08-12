Clinton

Man dies after falling from roof of home in Clinton: police

Police said the homeowners had hired a roofing company.

A 37-year-old man has died after he fell off the roof of a house in Clinton.

Police said the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Fox Hill Drive at 8:21 a.m. Monday after someone fell off a roof and suffered serious injuries.

Police officers and medical personnel treated the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

The homeowners had hired a roofing company to perform a service to their house, according to police.

Police are investigating and said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will investigate as well.

