Man dead in head-on crash on Route 153 in Westbrook

A man is dead following a crash on Route 153 in Westbrook on Wednesday, state police said.

Officers responded to Route 153, also known as Essex Road, for a head-on crash around 6 a.m.

Police said two cars collided. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries.

The man has been identified as 63-year-old Robert L. Jones, of Chester, police said.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.