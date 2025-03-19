Man dead after nighttime shooting in New London

A man has died after being shot on Moore Avenue in New London Tuesday night.

The police department said they responded to the area for a reported shooting just after 6:15 p.m.

Responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The man's identity has not yet been released. Police said the incident doesn't appear to be random, and it's unknown if any arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-447-1481.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.