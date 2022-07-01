Man Dead, Teen Seriously Injured After Bristol Crash

A man is dead and a teenager is seriously injured after a car crash that happened Friday morning in Bristol.

Police said they responded to Farmington Avenue in the area of Camp Street. Responding officials said two cars were involved in the crash - one was driven by a 61-year-old and the other by a 17-year-old.

Authorities said the 61-year-old became unresponsive and was transported to a nearby hospital, where heh was later pronounced dead. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The teen was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officials said one of the cars was traveling eastbound on Farmington Avenue as the other car was getting out of a business driveway when they crashed.

Farmington Avenue, also known as Route 6, was shut down for several hours and has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Office Jones at 860-584-3036.