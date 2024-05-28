Naugatuck

Man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Naugatuck: police

Police say a man who was found dead at a home in Naugatuck Saturday night died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a home on Goldfinch Lane around 9 p.m.

They found the man dead and a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined a domestic dispute took place between the man and the woman, according to police.

Based on statements, evidence, and autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

No charges are expected.

