Man dies after apparent assault in New Haven apartment

A man has died after reportedly being assaulted in his apartment on Norton Street in New Haven.

The police department said they were called to the 200 block of Norton Street at about 7:10 p.m. Responding officers found 39-year-old Maurice Grimes, of Waterbury, inside his home with wounds believed to be from an assault.

Grimes was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition worsened a few days later. Police said he later died.

His cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said the Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy. Authorities said doctors weren't able to determine whether Grimes died as a result of the alleged assault or due to medical reasons.

Detectives said they are pursing several leads and are actively investigating Grimes' death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-888-8477.