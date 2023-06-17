Man dies after being ejected from vehicle following collision with tractor-trailer in New Haven

A man has died after police said he was ejected from his vehicle following a collision with a tractor-trailer in New Haven late Friday night.

Police said 36-year-old Ruben Rocael Mejia Gonzalez was traveling northbound on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard just after midnight when his Toyota RAV4 struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the left turn lane.

The impact of the crash caused Gonzalez to be ejected from his vehicle. Paramedics pronounced Gonzalez dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have information that could help investigators is asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at (866) 888-TIPS.

