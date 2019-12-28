Hamden

Man Dies After Being Found in Vehicle With Gunshot Wound in Hamden: PD

A man has died after being found in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound in Hamden on Friday night and police said they are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded to Express Fuel gas station on Dixwell Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they said they found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Corey Gomes, slumped over in the front seat of a Nissan Altima.

Authorities said Gomes was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medical personnel attempted life saving efforts. Gomes was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Barbuto at (203) 287-4807.

