Man Dead, Woman Injured After Shooting in Meriden

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man is dead and a woman is injured after they were found with gunshot wounds inside of a car on West Main Street in Meriden Monday evening.

Police are conducting an investigation after being called to a reported shooting in the area of Lewis Avenue at about 6 p.m.

Responding officers found a man and woman, along with a handgun, inside of a parked car. Both the man and woman had gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man, who is 30 years old, died at the hospital. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital, officers said.

Investigators believe the two knew each other. Police say there's no danger to the public at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Giannakopoulos at 203-630-6339.

