Man Dies After Being Hit by Car While Crossing Street in Wallingford

A man that was crossing the street in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle, police said.

Officials said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Cedar Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers said a minivan struck a person crossing the street. Authorities said the minivan was traveling southbound on South Main Street when it hit 62-year-old Timothy Cain, of Wallingford.

Cain was traveling on Cedar Street and tried to cross South Main Street when he was hit. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The minivan driver and its passenger weren't injured. The crash is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Officer Evans at 203-294-2819.