Man Dies After Being Struck by Tow Truck

New Haven police are investigating the death of a man after he was hit by a tow truck Friday morning.

Police were called to the Lamberton Street intersection just after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, a tow truck was traveling on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard when the victim was struck.

The driver stayed on the scene, added police.

An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital, said Captain Anthony Duff. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police have not released the victim's identity at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses are being asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.