Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Waterbury on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 800 block of East Main Street around 10 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Crash Reconstruction Team at (203) 346-3975.

