Man Dies After Crash on I-395 in Waterford

By Angela Fortuna

Light on a state police vehicle
Connecticut State Police said a Danielson man is dead after a car accident on Interstate 395 in Waterford Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened on the I-395 North on-ramp. A car was traveling in the right lane and struck another vehicle from behind after failing to stop for traffic.

The car that was hit spun out and came to an uncontrolled stop in the center median. The other car came to an stop on the right shoulder of the on-ramp, according to troopers.

Police said the driver of the car that was hit reported a head injury and severe back pain. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The other driver sustained facial and torso injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later died. Police identified the man as 52-year-old David Mcelroy.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Troop E at 860-848-6500. The accident is under investigation.

