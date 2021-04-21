Man Dies After Crashing Into Parked Tractor-Trailer in Waterbury

A man has died after police said he crashed into a parked tractor-trailer in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a crash on South Main Street at the intersection of Verzier Street shortly after midnight.

When police arrived, they said they found that a white 2005 Nissan Altima had traveled from the northbound lane of traffic into the southbound lane and had hit a parked, unoccupied tractor-trailer.

According to investigators, the Nissan Altima had heavy damage and firefighters had to extricate the male driver from the vehicle.

The driver was transport to a local hospital to be treated for multiple serious injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later, they added. His identity has not been released.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

The owner of the tractor-trailer has been notified and is cooperating with officers and the investigation, police added.