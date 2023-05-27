Man Dies After Crashing Into Parking Garage Support Column in Stamford

A man has died after crashing into a support column of a parking garage in Stamford on Friday night.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man was driving northbound on Houston Terrace around 11:45 p.m.

At one point, his vehicle went across all lanes of traffic on East Main Street and entered a property before hitting a support column for a parking garage. The vehicle was extremely damaged in the crash.

According to police, the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released as officers work to notify his next of kin.

The crash is being investigated by Stamford Police Department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad. It remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 977-4712.