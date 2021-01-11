suffield

Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Suffield

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

A man has died after crashing into a tree in Suffield late Sunday night.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a vehicle off the road and in a field near Hickory Street shortly before 11 p.m. Another caller said the vehicle had collided with a tree, police said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

When crews arrived, they said they found the vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Peter Decasperis, of Suffield, was found outside of the vehicle severely injured, according to investigators. He later succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Suffield Police Department.

This article tagged under:

suffieldfatal crash investigation
