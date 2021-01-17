Man Dies After Getting Shot, Crashing into Building in New Haven: Police

A man has died after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle into a building in New Haven on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed into the side of a commercial building on Grand Avenue and the driver of the vehicle had been shot.

Emergency crews arrived and the driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The man's identity has not been released.

Before the shooting, investigators said they believe the 32-year-old man from New Haven was sitting in his parked car on Grand Avenue and was shot. After the shooting, he drove across the Lloyd Street intersection and hit the building, they added.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.