Man Dies After Getting Shot in New Britain

A man who was shot in New Britain early Sunday morning has died, according to police.

Officers received a report of multiple shots fired near Stanley Street around 3:00 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. The man's last known address is in Farmington, according to investigators. His name is being withheld while his family is notified.

Investigators said it appears the people involved in this incident are known to each other and the shooting is the result of an ongoing dispute.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Blackmore at (860) 826-3131. Police remind everyone that anyone with information can remain anonymous.