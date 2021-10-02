Man Dies After Getting Shot in the Head in Bridgeport

A man has died after getting shot in the head in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers said they received three ShotSpotter alerts and several calls from citizens about shots fired on Arctic Street around 4:15 a.m.

As police were arriving to the scene, authorities said Bridgeport Hospital called and said a man had arrived in a private vehicle and he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man later died of his injuries, investigators said. His identity has not been released.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.