Man Dies After Getting Shot Outside New Haven Home: PD

A man has died after he was shot outside of a home in New Haven on Friday.

Officers and firefighters were called to Bassett Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot outside of a home.

When crews arrived to the scene, first responders said they treated the gunshot victim for his injuries.

An ambulance transported the 33-year-old man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Officers held a crime scene while detectives canvassed the Newhallville neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Calls can remain anonymous.