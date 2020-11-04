Man Dies After Getting Shot While Stopped at a Stoplight in Waterbury: Police

A man has died after police said he was shot while he was stopped at a stoplight in Waterbury on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to East Main Street and Cherry Street shortly before 8 p.m. after getting a report of gunshots and someone shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had been involved in a crash.

Investigators said the man was suffering from gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released and is pending confirmation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At the scene, officers said they found several empty cartridge casings in the road at the intersection of East Main Street and Cherry Street.

According to investigators, the man was stopped on Cherry Street at East Main Street for a traffic signal when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to his vehicle and someone from the SUV shot him. The SUV then fled south on Baldwin Street, they said.

After the shooting, police said the man turned right onto East Main Street, traveled a short distance and crashed into a parked vehicle on the road.

The investigation remains active and open. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 574-6941. Information can also be left anonymously at (203) 755-1234.