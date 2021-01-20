Man Dies After Getting Stabbed During Fight in Bridgeport: Officials

A man has died after he was stabbed during a fight in Bridgeport early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said they received a call shortly before 2 a.m. about someone who was stabbed during a fight.

Emergency crews responded to Pennsylvania Avenue and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The injured man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he later died, police said. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Investigators said one person has been detained.

Officers are continuing to process evidence and finalize reports. The investigation is ongoing.