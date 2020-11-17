Man Dies After Getting Struck by Car in New London

A man has died after he was struck by a car in New London on Monday night.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting a collision involving a pedestrian near Broad Street and Channing Street around 5:45 p.m.

Crews were immediately dispatched to the location to render services, police said.

When crews arrived, they said they found a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival. His identity has not been released.

The scene was secured and the New London Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to contact New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0.