A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in New Haven on Labor Day and police said the driver involved fled the scene.

Police received multiple 911 calls shortly before 10 p.m. reporting that a pedestrian was struck on Chapel Street and officers found a 49-year-old New Haven man on Greenwood Street.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Police have not found the driver and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.