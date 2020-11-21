Man Dies After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Waterbury

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers were called to Chase Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said a 41-year-old man was crossing Chase Avenue from the southbound side of the road toward the northbound side when he was hit by a moving vehicle.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound as he walked into the left eastbound lane of Chase Avenue, police said.

According to police, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is pending confirmation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and has not been released. The OCME is expected to determine his manner and cause of death.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, authorities added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Girouard of the Traffic Services Unit at (203) 346-3975 or police dispatch at (203) 574-6911.