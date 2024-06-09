Man dies after losing control of dirt bike at park in Stamford

A man has died after losing control of his dirt bike at a park in Stamford on Friday night.

Police said 23-year-old Oscar Chinchilla-Najarro, of Stamford, was driving a dirt bike in Scalzi Park on Bridge Street around 11 p.m.

While traveling around the outer road of the park, authorities said Chinchilla-Najarro lost control of his dirt bike, hit the curb and crashed along the guardrail.

Chinchilla-Najarro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.