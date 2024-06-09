Stamford

Man dies after losing control of dirt bike at park in Stamford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Stamford Police

A man has died after losing control of his dirt bike at a park in Stamford on Friday night.

Police said 23-year-old Oscar Chinchilla-Najarro, of Stamford, was driving a dirt bike in Scalzi Park on Bridge Street around 11 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

While traveling around the outer road of the park, authorities said Chinchilla-Najarro lost control of his dirt bike, hit the curb and crashed along the guardrail.

Chinchilla-Najarro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us