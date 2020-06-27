Man Dies After Overnight Motorcycle Crash in Bridgeport

A 26-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Bridgeport Friday night.

Bridgeport patrol officers and Bridgeport firefighters responded to the scene after reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street at approximately 9:00 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue in the left lane, approaching the intersection with Pembroke Street, when the crash occurred with a Nissan Altima.

"The Nissan Altima, also travelling eastbound on Boston Avenue in the right lane, attempted to turn left onto Pembroke Street from the right lane," said officials. "This blocked the travel of the motorcyclist causing the motorcycle to make contact with the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima."

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later died from his injuries. Police have not released the man's identity.

The operator of the Nissan Altima, a 31 year old woman from Stratford, was also transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is being treated for minor injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit responded to conduct further investigation.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.