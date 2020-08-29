Man Dies After Overnight Shooting in Bridgeport

A man has died after an overnight shooting in Bridgeport Friday night.

According to police, there was a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 725 Beechwood Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

"After extensive efforts by medical staff to save the victim's life, he succumbed to his injuries at midnight," said officials.

Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old George John.

Investigators said John was shot on Beechwood Avenue and then transported by private vehicle to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives processed a scene at the shooting location and are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.