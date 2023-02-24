Hamden

Man Found Dead at West Rock Ridge State Park in Hamden: DEEP

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man was found dead at West Rock Ridge State Park in Hamden Friday night after environmental conservation officers were called to a report of a fall.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they were called to the state park at about 6 p.m. after Hamden Police notified them of a possible fall victim.

Responding crews found a 25-year-old man that was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

Police are investigating the incident as an untimely death. No additional information was immediately available.

