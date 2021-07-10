Waterbury

Man Dies After Serious Accident in Waterbury

A 40-year-old man has died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car Friday night in Waterbury.

Police were sent to the area of Meriden Road near Manor Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a serious two-car crash.

When officers arrived, it was quickly realized the crash involved a “Slingshot” motorcycle and an Infiniti sedan.

According to officers on scene, the operator of the motorcycle suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, investigators said.

The driver of the Infiniti suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

The identity of victim has not been released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Waterbury Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

