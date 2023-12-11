Middletown

Man dies after shooting at Middletown home

A man has died after a shooting at a home in Middletown on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Bow Lane around 1:15 p.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance.

Dispatchers said before police arrived, they learned that an adult male had been shot in the home.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult male who had been shot in the chest and abdomen.

The male was transported to Middlesex Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the man's identity.

Detectives responded to the scene and are working with the State's Attorney's Office to investigate the incident.

Investigators said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

