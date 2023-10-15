new haven

Man shot and killed after argument in New Haven

A man was shot and killed after an argument in New Haven on Saturday night.

Officers received a report of an unresponsive person at the intersection of Cedar and Cassius streets around 8:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area. According to police, a 26-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

There were multiple attempts to revive the man, but he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Authorities said it was reported that there was an argument and gun fire was heard in the area of the incident.

Detectives gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses and searched for surveillance footage. ShotSpotter was not activated in the area, but ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

