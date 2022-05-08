Man Dies After Shooting on Willow St. in Waterbury

A man has died after a shooting in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Willow Street around 1:30 a.m. after getting a complaint of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired and a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was transported by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital where he later died of his injuries, authorities said. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

According to investigators, the man was identified as a 32-year-old Waterbury resident. His name has not been released.

The Waterbury Police Department's Major Crime detectives are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.