Man Dies After Stabbing in Bloomfield

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a stabbing in Bloomfield early Monday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment on Blue Hills Avenue around 12:45 a.m. after getting a report of a domestic dispute involving a stabbing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his neck.

Medical aid was rendered to the man, however, he later died, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

According to police, a woman was detained outside of the apartment building. Investigators believe the woman and the man who was stabbed were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated into a physical fight.

The BPD Detective Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation with assistance from the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office. The State Police Major Crimes Unit was also called to help process the scene for evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.