Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Hartford

A man has died after being stabbed in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Elliott Street around 4 a.m. after getting a report of someone bleeding in the road.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found 43-year-old Elvin Rivera with apparent stab wounds.

Police provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Rivera was transported to Hartford Hospital where authorities said he later died from his injuries.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Rivera's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.