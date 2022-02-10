Man Dies After Trumbull Car Crash

A man has died after a car crash in Trumbull Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the accident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the area of Daniels Farm Road near Laurel Street.

Responding officers saw a one-car crash in the area. The driver, 59-year-old Scott Polke of Trumbull, was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Police said Polke's car traveled south on Daniel Farms Road before it hit a tree.

The road was closed for several hours because of the crash. The Trumbull Center Fire Department and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Trumbull and Fairfield police's traffic divisions are investigating. The cause of the accident and cause of death have not yet been determined, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-261-3665.